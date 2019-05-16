One car owner has racked up a fortune in fines after leaving his vehicle in a primo parking spot for the past year and a half.

Parked on a streetside in Hangzhou just 500 meters away from West Lake, the grey Hyundai hasn’t moved for more than 600 days. Evidently forgotten by its owner, the vehicle, with Anhui province plates, is visited each day by a parking officer who adds on yet another 147 yuan ($21) ticket.

The total fines on the “zombie car” are now up to 83,023 yuan ($12,000), an amount greater than the likely value of the vehicle at this point.

There are reportedly no policies or regulations governing what should be done if a vehicle is left for an extended period of time in a public parking spot, so the car will apparently continue to reside there until the sea levels one day rise high enough to carry it away.

[Images via NetEase]