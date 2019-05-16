[UPDATE 9:30pm] There is now reportedly no one left in the rubble. Seven people have been declared dead out of the 23 that rescuers pulled out from the collapsed building.

[UPDATE 7pm] Five people have been declared dead out of the 19 so far pulled out of the rubble by rescue workers.

At least 17 people have been rescued after the roof of a car dealership in downtown Shanghai collapsed during renovation on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 am at a Mercedez-Benz 4S store located at 148 Zhaohua Road in the city’s Changning district. More than 150 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, digging through the rubble for trapped construction workers.

According to the most recent update at 2:45 pm, 17 people have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The exact number of people still trapped is not certain.

You can view photos from the rescue below:

As well as video:

[Images via Eastday]