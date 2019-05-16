SHANGHAI’S BIGGEST CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

World Beer Tour China – Shanghai (WBTC) is an annual extravaganza for beer lovers. With over 30 breweries represented from around the world, beer aficionados will enjoy hard-to-find specialty craft brews alongside favorites hand picked by the brew masters themselves. A variety of accessories and beer gifts are available to the true fans – from specialty glasswares to limited brewery wearables!

Brewery highlights:

•Stillwater Artisanal (U.S.)

Best New Brewers In the World (RateBeer.com 2011), specialized in farmhouse ales and bring classic Belgian brewing methods into modern recipes.

•Voodoo Brewery (U.S.)

One of the most creative breweries, that constantly pushing the boundaries of beer lovers’ taste buds.

•Superstition Meadery (U.S.)

This award winning meadery has been producing unique meads and cider since 2012, and is famous for its fresh fruit added, oak barrel aged specialty meads, that are fermented with the best honey and ingredients they could find.

•New Belgium (U.S.)

#4 largest craft breweries in the U.S. (Brewers Association 2018)

•Fifty Fifty (U.S.)

One of the most sort-after brewery in the U.S., Fifty Fifty is dedicated to brew incredible, award-winning beers with unique flavors and an adventurous spirit.

•Dieu Du Ciel (Canada)

Based in Saint-Jérôme, Quebec, a brewery that is serious about beer, prolific, inventive, and original. Brewing there since they opened in 1998, co-founder Jean-François Gravel believes strongly in brewing beers which lead the way in innovation and character. From their Isseki Nicho, an Imperial Stout / Saison hybrid (a colloboration with Shiga Kougen in Japan), to their Rosée d’hibiscus, a vibrant pink-orange wheat beer brewed with hibiscus flowers, the brews making their way from Dieu Du Ciel! are unafraid, bold and interesting.

•Brouwerij Boon (Belgium)

From the traditional Oude Geuze Lambic to Limited Editions to Fruit Lambics Boon is the gold standard. Boon brands are perennial award winners and consistently rank 90+ in ratings.

A BEER FESTIVAL WITH MORE THAN JUST GREAT BEER

Experience the 3-day beer fest with hundreds of unique brews, 20+ artisanal food vendors, live music, DJ, games, and more fun than ever before!

WHAT

World Beer Tour China

– Shanghai 2019

WHEN

5/31 – 6/2

11am-10pm

WHERE

#1328 Yi Xian Lu

临港新业坊

逸仙路1328号

HOW MUCH

¥39 including 1 entry ticket & 1 drink ticket

¥115 including 2 entry tickets & 3 drink tickets

¥369 including 6 entry tickets & 10 drink tickets

VIP

(enter via VIP entrance)

¥1066 including 20 entry tickets & 30 drink tickets

¥1500 including 35 entry tickets & 50 drink tickets

At door

¥9 / entry & ¥39 / beer ticket

