Just in time for warmer weather is this new outdoor festival featuring all the best things about Latin America. On May 25 and 26, Shanghai will play host to the first ever LatinLand™, a two-day fiesta featuring beats from the Hispanic continent, as well as food, drinks, lifestyle accessories, and children’s entertainment.

Taking place at ASE Shopping Mall, just south of Xuhui District, LatinLand offers two days of classic and contemporary entertainment with a Latin flavor. Expect everything from traditional Mexican dance, salsa performance, and live music, to thumping beats from some of the best Latin DJs in town.

Fueling the party will be food and drinks from some top notch names around Shanghai, including El Santo, La Coyota, Pistolera, Yingos, Hugo Sazon, Dutch Pies and Bohemia. Joining them will be beer and spirit brands like Olmeca tequila, Rum Abuelo, Havana Club, Orignenes and Pilsener Urquell.

Additionally, booths selling lifestyle items, handicraft, and jewelry will be set up. They include Martha’s Jewelry, Mel Co, and dance studios Baila Asi and Hot Salsa.

For the kids, LatinLand will have a big area that includes a bouncing castle and other activities. There’s also a raffle happening at the event for which Aeromexico is the main sponsor. If Lady Luck shines on you, you could be flying from Shanghai to Mexico (and back of course).

Tickets are going for ¥50, which you can get by scanning the QR code below, or ¥70 at the door. Entry includes a drink from sponsor Coca-Cola, to freshen you up with when the heat gets hot.

LatinLand™ 2019

May 25 to 26

12pm to 10pm



Presale: ¥50

At the door: ¥70

ASE Shopping Mall, 33 Caobao Road

漕宝路33号，徐汇日月光中心

Nearest metro station: Caobao Road (Exit 8)

get tickets now ▼