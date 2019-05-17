China has churned out its latest artistic masterpiece in the form of a giant talking robo Trump who sits tweeting on a golden toilet while farting and saying “no collusion.”

The 16-foot-tall robot, which also spouts other Trump catchphrases like “you are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius,” is currently on its way to London where it will take part in massive protests marking the US president’s visit to the UK next month after being produced by a factory in Sichuan province.

According to the Guardian, the factory typically makes things like dinosaur automatons for theme parks. However, one customer, Don Lessem, a Philadelphia-based dinosaur expert decided to commission the special project, assuring the owner that he would not go to prison for making the robot and paying $25,000 for the service.

Chinese factories have been cashing in for years now on foreigners’ obsession with the Donald, mass-producing Trump masks and reelection flags.

To help ring in the Year of the Cock in 2017, a giant sculpture of Donald Trump as a rooster popped up outside one shopping mall in Shanxi province. Soon, smaller versions were selling like hotcakes on Taobao. Eventually, an inflatable one made an appearance at a protest outside of the White House.