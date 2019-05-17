Responsible for designing some of the most recognizable wonders of the 20th century, architect IM Pei has passed away at the ripe old age of 102.

Pei’s son, Chien Chung Pei, told the New York Times on Thursday that his father had died overnight.

Born in Guangzhou in 1917, Pei grew up in Hong Kong and Shanghai before sailing to the United States in 1935 to study architecture, graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard. His love of design was sparked by the high-rise buildings of the Bund, as well as the traditional rock gardens of Suzhou.

Pei would go on to become one of the most celebrated architects of the past century, with highlights that include the East Wing of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and, of course, the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.

For his work, Pei won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 1983, using the $100,000 award to launch a program to help aspiring Chinese architects study in the US. Pei only ever completed two projects in his home country: the Fragrant Hills Hotel outside of Beijing, completed in 1982, and the Suzhou Museum, which was inaugurated in 2006.