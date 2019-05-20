Fact: pizza is one of the all-time favorite takeaway foods around the globe. Doesn’t matter how many salads, poké, or grain bowls we down on the weekdays attempting to sneak in more vegetables into our diet, it’s all about balance, so weekends and evenings are for pizza. And what is pizza without home delivery?

Ting bu dong or ting de dong, one food delivery company that foreigners in Shanghai have been relying on for the last 20 years is Sherpa’s. The humble project has grown to be partnering with more than 500 restaurants across Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou to deliver a great variety of cuisines right to your door.

After two decades of bringing you mouth-watering foods, they’re turning back to the makers in order to select and award people’s favorite restaurants. Throughout the year, Sherpa’s will feature a different category for foodies to vote in, starting with everyone’s beloved pizza!

Since there are plenty of great pizzaioli around town, the restaurants will be awarded in different categories:

Best Pizza Restaurant

Best Value Pizza Restaurant

Best Pepperoni Pizza

Best Margherita Pizza

Best Signature Pizza

Not only do you get to speak out and cheer for your favorite restaurants, but also win coupons to spend on… MORE PIZZA! You are in the game of winning a coupon with a value of up to ¥99 when you vote, and a special edition Sherpa’s pizza pillow. They are giving away 1000 coupons every day so better get eating!

Whether you’re a deep pan fan or put your trust in the thin crust, pizza is always a good idea. So, to help you along with the painstaking task of choosing your favorite pizza and restaurants Sherpa’s has also teamed up with some of the city’s best pizza restaurants to bring you amazing pizza deals of up to 80% off selected dishes, which is only available through Sherpa’s app.

All your pizza consumption will be rewarded with the chance to win a 24K Gold Pizza Gluttony Award for the foodie who will order the most pies during the fest. Never did the overeating sound so appealing!

After years of gorging on the comforting slices of pizza, it’s the perfect time to turn back to the makers and give them a good virtual high-five thanking for feeding you through high and low. For more information and all the seductive pizza deals head to the Sherpa’s app.