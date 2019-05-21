Over the weekend, an overloaded truck knocked down a pedestrian bridge in downtown Hangzhou.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle waiting at the opposite end of the intersection on Saturday night shows the top of the truck’s load collide with the bottom of the bridge, causing it to shift and collapse.

Fortunately, no one was hurt though one car narrowly escaped being crushed.

An official statement from Hangzhou’s municipal bureau blamed the incident entirely on the overloading of the truck which was too tall to pass safely underneath the bridge. The driver has been detained by police.