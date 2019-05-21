May 20th has become a sort of unofficial “Valentine’s Day” in China because, in Mandarin, the pronunciation of the numbers “520” sounds similar to the sentence “I love you” (wo ai ni).

On that day this week, one 97-year-old grandpa showed his love for his 99-year-old wife by giving her a bouquet of blue roses with shaky hands in a video that has warmed hearts across the Chinese internet.

The moment and other footage of the couple walking side-by-side, eating, and laughing together was filmed in the Shandong city of Linyi. Their granddaughter says that the two are always by each other’s side and often say: “We don’t have much time left and try to cherish each and every day together.”