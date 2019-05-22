Not all brunches are made equal. Some are there to soak up yesterday’s craft beer and raise the benchmark of how much oil and carbs can one consume in a meal. Others are there to explore new flavors, celebrate, and treat yourself.

While we are fans of all types of brunch, Social at St. Regis designed a Sunday buffet which is exactly that- a celebration of flavors, cuisines of the world, and general love for food. It also comes with free flow Chandon or Bloody Maries so we are sold.

Revered around the world by food connoisseurs, the multi-award-winning brunch is open from 12 to 3 PM every Sunday. This sumptuous feast combines international buffet extravaganza and signature cuisines inspired from the hotel’s 6 dining venues.

The Sunday Brunch builds upon the stylish legacy of the Astor family, who reinvented grandeur with The St. Regis New York in 1904. The world famous hotel launched New York society into a new era of lavish and decadent afternoon teas and late night suppers.

The master chefs created an all-new brunch menu featuring the finest seasonal ingredients. Every Sunday, brunchers can enjoy the lavish presentation of fresh lobsters, shrimps, and shucked oysters or eat their way through sushi and sashimi selection prepared by Seki Tei Japanese Restaurant’s chef.

Those looking for the heavier meat content can dig into the roasted Australian Wagyu beef and lamb chops. Signature Cantonese dim sum and traditional barbeque delicacies are also made available by Yan Ting Chinese Restaurant’s master chef.

Assuming your stomach is stuffed to the brim by the time you get to the sweet part, we shall endorse a popular saying that the desert goes to the soul. Indulge in a buffet of macaroons, Mille-feuille, Coco-Choux, peach melba, lime tart and more. We promise the deserts are easier to devour than to pronounce.

Hop into your fanciest pants and celebrate Sunday at St. Regis. Mind you, better make sure those are stretchy pair, there are just too many treats to try.

WHAT

Sunday Brunch

WHEN

Every Sunday

12-3pm

WHERE

Social @ The St Regis Jingan Shanghai

1008 West Beijing Rd

HOW MUCH

RMB468 net per person, buffet with free flow soft drinks and juices

RMB568 with alcoholic drinks

Free for kids below 3 years old, RMB 234 for kids between 4-11 years old

