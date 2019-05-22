While a colony of ants in a cafeteria dish might appear like an obvious health code violation, in fact, at one college canteen in Anhui province, it is a specialty.

Cooks at Fuyang Normal University are currently serving up a dish of steamed eggs cooked with a generous amount of ants to provide a bit of crunch. Photos have gone viral on Chinese social media this week of the unusual dish and canteen staff have claimed that it is actually quite a popular option among students — some even went back for seconds after their first taste.

“In my opinion, it tastes pretty good. It’s salty,” one student told reporters. “It tastes a lot like steamed eggs, but because there are ants inside, it’s a bit crunchy.”