It was evidently not a happy Chinese “Valentine’s Day” on Monday for one couple in Sichuan province, with a man being slapped in the face literally dozens of times by his girlfriend who was angry over not being gifted a new smartphone.

Surveillance and cell phone camera footage from a street in the city of Dazhou shows the woman furiously berating her boyfriend and frequently reaching out to slap his face while he simply stands still and takes the abuse.

When police arrived on the scene and tried to take the two away, the man attempted to defend his girlfriend, even as she continued to slap him, telling the officers that he was the one in the wrong and that he believed the slaps were the only way to cool her temper, according to online news outlet The Cover.

A police investigation found that the man had been slapped a whopping “52 times” in public by his girlfriend. That purported number of slaps is quite coincidental as Monday was May 20th or “520,” a date which is now celebrated by some in China as a sort of “Valentine’s Day” because in Mandarin the pronunciation of those three numbers sounds similar to the sentence “I love you” (wo ai ni).

Over in Shandong province, one 97-year-old man marked the unofficial holiday by giving his 99-year-old wife some roses, melting hearts across the country. Meanwhile, according to a Red Star News report, this particular woman in Dazhou became so incensed because she had asked her boyfriend to buy a phone for the occasion but he had not followed through on that request. Police said that the guy’s expenses were mostly paid for by his girlfriend.

Ultimately unwilling to drag the stubborn couple away through the crowd and to the police station, officers were forced to mediate the conflict at the scene with the man and woman vowing not to repeat this drama again and handle their issues “properly” in the future.