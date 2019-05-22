The Shanghai Wild Animal Park is now asking for the public’s help in naming a 10-month-old female panda cub. It’s currently nicknamed “Gongzhuzai” (Baby of Princess) but the zoo apparently thinks that someone will be able to come up with something better.

The club was born in July 2018 as the 14th offspring of a 21-year-old panda named, you guessed it, “Gongzhu” or “Princess.” It’s currently reported to weigh 25 kg and be in good health.

To make your own suggestion, simply click this link and type in your proposal for the panda cub’s name, the meaning behind that name, your own name, and your telephone number.