After a long day,

time for a total getaway from work!

At Babel D’or Afterwork, it’s not just about having fun,

whether you have a specific business or career goal in mind,

or just see the value in having deeper roots in the local community,

here is the place where you can meet the awesome people who share the same thoughts and ideas with the awesome you!

Join us today to embrace the new lifestyle,

fuel yourself up for a brand new tomorrow!

漫长的一天后，是时候从工作中彻底解放了！

无论你心中有一个具体的商业或职业目标，

或者只是想要一次更有意义的社交，

Babel D’or Afterwork 就是你可以遇到那些令人惊叹，

分享和你拥有相同想法的精英们的地方！

和Babel D’or一起拥抱新的生活方式，

并为全新的明天及更好的自己加油！

DEAR AWESOME PEOPLE

We are so excited to tell you that here comes Children’s Day!

This is not only for kids

Adults can also have it

Don’t forget to leave yourself some space

for the childlike innocence.

亲爱的Babel D’or粉丝们，

很激动地告诉你们六一儿童节到了！

这不仅是小朋友的节日

大人们也是可以过节的

记得给自己的一颗童心留点空间。

WORK HARD, PLAY HARDER

WHAT

Afterwork VOL.3

WHEN

5/30, 7:30pm

WHERE

POP

7F , number 3 East Zhongshan road

POP美式餐厅与酒吧

中山东一路外滩3号7楼

HOW MUCH

¥150

Includes simple food + one complimentary drink

& participation in SURPRISES!

150 元

包含:免费简餐 + 酒水一杯

同时还有各种惊喜等着大家 !

GET TICKETS ▼