Your bed is your haven. It’s where you go to relax and recuperate at the end of each and every day, but how often do you clean it? There’s no hard-and-fast rule about how often to change your bedding but it’s generally good to do so once a week.

Why should we frequently clean our bedding?

Sheets collect anything that comes off of our bodies, such as sweat, oil, dirt and maybe even makeup, and these can possibly lead to skin issues causing allergy symptoms, and even conditions like fungal infections.

Dust mites are also common allergens found on the bed, and having them in your bed can actually provoke allergy symptoms like a runny nose, watery eyes, sneezing and can cause general discomfort, making it hard to get good rest at night.

Tips for washing beddings

First start with a small load like pillow cases and blankets, because an overfilled washer will not allow enough water and detergent to penetrate during the washing. Ideally, it is usually best to sort your laundry and do a small load with just bedding alone.

Apart from this, it is important to ensure you wash them with hot water above 55 degrees Celsius and it should last for more than 10 minutes, which can kill mites effectively as well.

Sometimes this whole process can be long and troublesome but it is definitely worth all the trouble. Whenever you are not in the mood to worry too much about it, contact MinuteCare for their new housekeeping services which is a tailormade service based on your proposals and requirements.

We offer home care, clothes care and bedding care. Talk to us about what services you are most interested in and we’ll ensure it fits your requests.

About Home Care

Details are always an important part of cleaning. High-quality household care is always a service concept that we have been implementing.

We help our housemaids to improve their skills by our household training programs so that our maids have good technical skills and are in control over the cleaning of the various details in the home environment.

According to your specific requests, we also offer cleaning equipment and products for you to choose from. Leave it to us to handle everything for you.

About Clothes Care

Our maids care about your clothes. They pay special attention to the material, separate the colors of clothes and control the washing temperature while cleaning. For ironing, we have ensured to implement a set of professional ironing programs from France that have been used to train our maids to improve their skills.

About Bedding

We offer pillowcases, quilts and sheets, as well as, towels and bath towels. Don’t let the tasks of buying new bedding bother you anymore. You don’t need to wash and change them by yourself. Our maids will help you to handle everything including pick-up, changing the bedding and delivery.

This is a new service we are offering our customers.

Let us help you to save time and effort as it relates to household management.

You are welcome to contact us for more service information.