Brew for Love is a 100% non-profit festival, with all event proceeds going to Heart to Heart to help children with heart defects. All local Chinese brews, collaborations, and Chinese born restaurant concepts, giving back to the community.

This Year Brew For Love will once again feature big-name craft breweries from all over China and local gourmet stars such as Funkadeli, Homeslice, Azul and more. Event will take place on the 3-day weekend of the Dragon Boat Festival, allowing everyone in town to enjoy without thinking of work. We will have a stage with both live music and DJs performing throughout the day, featuring local superstar talents such as the beautiful Naomi. Games, contests, and other activities will take place.

WHAT

BREW FOR LOVE Craft Brew Festival

WHEN

6/7-9, 12-10pm

WHERE

HKRI TAIKOO HUI SOUTH PLAZA

at the corner of Shimen 1st Rd and Weihai Rd

兴业太古汇南广场

石门一路靠近威海路

HOW MUCH

¥50

including entry and 1 beverage ticket

(redeemable for 1 beer or soft drink of your choice)

GET TICKETS ▼