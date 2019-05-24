The Aussie Rules Footy League returns this June! And it’s a real doozy: Melbourne’s St. Kilda FC taking on Port Adelaide at Shanghai’s Jiangwan Stadium!

Expect hip ‘n’ shoulders, speedsters, and sausage rolls galore in this hardball of a game. With both teams on the up after a quiet few seasons rebuilding, this’ll be a real humdinger as both sides keep their eyes on the prize: the granny, the Grand Final at the MCG in September.

Whether you’re new to the game and looking for a proper corker of an introduction to AFL, a devout Saint, or a diehard Prison Bar – there’s only one place to be this June. It’d be a right clanger to miss it!

Reserved Seating ￥350 (Adult)

Provides an allocated reserved seat within the temporary grandstands at the Southern and Northern ends of Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium, on the playing field level for a premium viewing experience.

The Interchange ￥1750

Inclusions

Tray passed canapes including hot, cold and sweet options

Five-hour beverage package

Offering an exclusive day at the footy experience, The Interchange is located on the playing surface close to the player benches providing an amazing view in a relaxed setting. Featuring casual catering and as close as you can get experience, this will provide the most exciting footy opportunity on match-day.

The Lounge ￥2250

Inclusions

Buffet lunch including hot, cold and sweet canapes

Afternoon tea break including sweet and savory canapes

Five-hour beverage package

The game’s most popular offering. The Lounge sees 1,000+ guests accommodated in a marquee in the perfect location on ground level at the northern end of Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium. You will enjoy the ultimate blend of hospitality and footy while enjoying gourmet catering in a cocktail setting. You will have the option of watching the game in an allocated seating area.

WHAT

247 AFL GAMES

WHEN

6/2, 12:30pm

WHERE

Adelaide Arena at Jiangwan Stadium

346 Guohe Road, Wu Jiao Chang Yangpu Shanghai

HOW MUCH

¥350

¥1750

¥2250

