A train attendant has been suspended from work for three months and fined 1,000 yuan ($144) after being caught on video vaping on a bullet train.

The video, showing the attendant relaxing on a seat on a high-speed train from the city of Yanji to Dandong in northeastern China, was uploaded online and caught the attention of the local railway administration, leading to the attendant being punished and the train’s conductor fired.

While smoking is allowed between carriages on normal trains in China, it is totally banned on high-speed ones. Those who violate this prohibition face fines of up to 2,000 yuan ($289) and being barred from purchasing train tickets for 180 days.