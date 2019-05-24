In an alarming reminder that you’re never truly safe, video has hit the Chinese internet of a horse running wild through the streets in Anhui province and knocking down one unsuspecting pedestrian.

The surveillance footage from Tuesday in Shexian county shows the white horse galloping through the street as one elderly woman turns around too late to prevent the animal from running her over. Reportedly, the horse injured two other people during its rampage.

That rampage was put to a stop by police who cornered the out-of-control animal and shot it to death. An investigation later revealed that the horse was typically used during weddings.