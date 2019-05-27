In a historic first for humans, we now know for certain what a panda looks like without its black spots.

Back in April, an infrared camera in the Wolong National Nature Reserve captured footage of an albino panda with all-white fur and red eyes passing through the forest. The panda is believed to be around one or two years old and is the first of its kind ever spotted by man.

A still from the footage were released to the public on Friday with Peking University researcher Li Sheng stating that the panda “looked strong” in a “sign that the genetic mutation may not have quite impeded its life.”

Albino animals typically have a tough life because of poor eyesight and because their color often makes them easy targets for predators. While adult giant pandas have few natural predators in the forests of Sichuan province, snow leopards and other large cats are perfectly capable of snacking on panda cubs if given the chance.

Researchers are now looking to set up more infrared cameras in the area to observe the animal’s growth. If the panda manages to mate and has offspring, it will pass down its albinism gene to its cubs. However, albinism is a recessive trait, meaning that both parents would have to carry the gene for the offspring to be born with the condition.

This albino panda has managed to somewhat steal the thunder of the world’s only brown giant panda which resides in the Qinling mountains of Shaanxi province where it continues to struggle to lose its virginity.