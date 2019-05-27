Over the weekend, a 13-year-old was tragically killed and 14 others injured after a stage collapsed during a dance audition in Fujian province.

The collapse, which was caught on video, occurred as more than a hundred children and dozens of adults got up on stage to take a group photo together. Suddenly, the middle of the stage gives way, sending rows of people plummeting down into a pit beneath the stage.

The Paper reports that local authorities in the city of Zhangzhou have conducted a preliminary investigation and blamed the accident on too many people standing on the stage at the same time. The organizers of the event have been detained by police.