A tourist has been condemned in the court of online public opinion over the alleged murder of a pair of ducklings.

The tourist visited Hangzhou’s famous West Lake on May 18th and took the opportunity to get up close and personal with the wildlife, catching a baby Mandarin duck with his hands.

According to a report from Btime.com, he then proceeded to ignore a female volunteer who tried to stop him, declaring that he was “just playing with it.” Eventually, he was forced to put the duckling back into the water after other tourists also began condemning him. Meanwhile, another duckling was clearly frightened by what had happened.

Two days later, a volunteer told reporters that the two ducklings had not been seen again and were presumed dead.

Netizens are enraged with the tourist, declaring that he should be “banned from tourist attractions for 50 years” and that he “doesn’t deserve to have hands.”

It’s certainly not the first time that birds have fallen prey to “playful” Chinese tourists. Each winter, black-headed gulls migrate to the southern city of Kunming where they are caught and harassed by tourists for photos.

Last year, there was a particularly memorable incident in Switzerland where Chinese-speaking tourists were seen wrangling a swan by its neck over a “missed photo op.”