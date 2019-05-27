Over the weekend, video went viral online of a massive fire at a shopping mall in the city of Nanjing.

The blaze broke out on Friday evening on the 9th floor of the Golden Eagle International Shopping Center where a hotel was under renovation. While footage from the scene attests to the fire’s power, fortunately, no one was hurt or killed in the incident.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in under two hours. They have blamed construction workers’ faulty work for the fire. At this time, it’s not clear how much economic damage the fire caused.