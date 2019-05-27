A 100-meter dash at a university in Ningxia had an unlikely third-place finisher in the form of a stray dog.

Video from Sports Day at the Northern Nationalities University in Yinchuan shows the animal dashing ahead of most of the runners at the event before crossing the finish line just behind the winner.

According to students, the dog has been living on their campus and is beloved by many. It is apparently especially fond of attending math class and even took part in their graduation photo.

After the dog crossed the finish line, it is seen being carried away by one judge. The school later said that the dog had become “spoilt” and was taken away in order to prevent any accidents or injuries.

Meanwhile, netizens feel that the pup has been cheated. “It deserves a bronze medal and a graduation diploma,” wrote one.