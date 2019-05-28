A total of 69 dialysis patients were accidentally infected with hepatitis C during their stay at a hospital in Jiangsu province.

The outbreak at the Dongtai People’s Hospital’s hemodialysis center was first reported to the local health commission on May 13th, according to a statement from the Dongtai city government. Two teams of experts were then dispatched to investigate the situation and take care of patients.

According to the preliminary investigation, the infections were caused by “negligent management” at the hospital, specifically in three areas:

Sanitation procedures for medical staff and disinfection procedures for related equipment were irregular. The dialysis center was understaffed. According to regulations, one staff member should only be responsible for six dialysis machines. However, at the center, they were responsible for at least nine. Hepatitis C patients had been sharing the same space at the center as the dialysis patients.

Based on this investigation, the hospital’s Communist Party secretary, president, and vice-president have all been sacked. A total of 16 staff members have also been punished.

Hepatitis C is a liver disease that may only last for a few weeks or may affect an individual for the rest of their life. It is spread through the blood.