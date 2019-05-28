We are true foodies when it comes to elegantly slurping out oysters followed by a gulp of bubbly champagne caressing our mouth. But when it comes to pizza, we like to get down, dirty, and fill ourselves with fluffy pies in a complete lack of shame. A moment on the lips is totally worth it.

Remember Sherpa’s promises for a grand pizza fest? Luckily for everyone in Shanghai, it was not empty, and they almost immediately followed up with real deals and numbers. Whether you are into a gourmet fusion of Peking duck pizza, or a good ol’ Pepperoni, get ready to eat them for cheaper.

They’ve partnered up with some of the favorite restaurants in town to bring amazing deals on pizza and more. Below are just a few delicious bits on offer.

Pizza Marzano

What?13-Inch Peking Duck Pizza

Regular price:108RMB

Deal price:88RMB

What?7-Inch American Pizza Set

Regular price:115RMB

Deal price: 92RMB

What? 10-Inch Margherita Pizza & Insalata Della Casa Set

Regular price: 123RMB

Deal price: 98RMB

Mammamia

What? Diavola + Mista Di Stagiona Condita Con Limone E Olio Toscano

Regular price: 146RMB

Deal price: 116RMB

What? Pizza Margherita + Cuoppo Calamari

Regular price: 206RMB

Deal price: 164RMB

What? Margherita Funghi + Mista Di Stagiona Condita Con Limone E Olio Toscano

Regular price: 136RMB

Deal price: 108RMB

SOFIA Pizzeria

What? Two 12-Inch Chef’s Beloved Pizzas

Regular price: 170RMB

Deal price: 85RMB

What? 12-Inch Parma Ham Pizza + 12-Inch Pepperoni Pizza

Regular price:170RMB

Deal price: 95RMB

What? Two 12-Inch Pepperoni Pizzas

Regular price: 150RMB

Deal price: 75RMB

Jstone. Italian Kitchen & Bar

What? Foie Gras Pizza

Regular price: 158RMB

Deal price: 126RMB

What? Prague Ham Pizza + Caesar Salad

Regular price: 166RMB

Deal price: 98RMB

What? Margherita Pizza + Caesar Salad

Regular price: 146RMB

Deal price: 78RMB

These deals are only available through Sherpa’s. For a full list of deals near you just download or open the Sherpa’s App.

In case those tantalizing deals weren’t already enough, they are giving away 1000 coupons every day until the 10th June to get even more delicious bites for your money. So fire up the Sherpa’s app and turn the tapping on into mouthwatering pizza slices!