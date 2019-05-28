We are true foodies when it comes to elegantly slurping out oysters followed by a gulp of bubbly champagne caressing our mouth. But when it comes to pizza, we like to get down, dirty, and fill ourselves with fluffy pies in a complete lack of shame. A moment on the lips is totally worth it.
Remember Sherpa’s promises for a grand pizza fest? Luckily for everyone in Shanghai, it was not empty, and they almost immediately followed up with real deals and numbers. Whether you are into a gourmet fusion of Peking duck pizza, or a good ol’ Pepperoni, get ready to eat them for cheaper.
They’ve partnered up with some of the favorite restaurants in town to bring amazing deals on pizza and more. Below are just a few delicious bits on offer.
Pizza Marzano
What?13-Inch Peking Duck Pizza
Regular price:108RMB
Deal price:88RMB
What?7-Inch American Pizza Set
Regular price:115RMB
Deal price: 92RMB
What? 10-Inch Margherita Pizza & Insalata Della Casa Set
Regular price: 123RMB
Deal price: 98RMB
Mammamia
What? Diavola + Mista Di Stagiona Condita Con Limone E Olio Toscano
Regular price: 146RMB
Deal price: 116RMB
What? Pizza Margherita + Cuoppo Calamari
Regular price: 206RMB
Deal price: 164RMB
What? Margherita Funghi + Mista Di Stagiona Condita Con Limone E Olio Toscano
Regular price: 136RMB
Deal price: 108RMB
SOFIA Pizzeria
What? Two 12-Inch Chef’s Beloved Pizzas
Regular price: 170RMB
Deal price: 85RMB
What? 12-Inch Parma Ham Pizza + 12-Inch Pepperoni Pizza
Regular price:170RMB
Deal price: 95RMB
What? Two 12-Inch Pepperoni Pizzas
Regular price: 150RMB
Deal price: 75RMB
Jstone. Italian Kitchen & Bar
What? Foie Gras Pizza
Regular price: 158RMB
Deal price: 126RMB
What? Prague Ham Pizza + Caesar Salad
Regular price: 166RMB
Deal price: 98RMB
What? Margherita Pizza + Caesar Salad
Regular price: 146RMB
Deal price: 78RMB
These deals are only available through Sherpa’s. For a full list of deals near you just download or open the Sherpa’s App.
In case those tantalizing deals weren’t already enough, they are giving away 1000 coupons every day until the 10th June to get even more delicious bites for your money. So fire up the Sherpa’s app and turn the tapping on into mouthwatering pizza slices!