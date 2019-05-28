A woman spent more than 200,000 yuan ($29,000) to buy what she believed to be a premium parking space in the city of Nanning, only to later find out that there was a small issue with the spot.

The space is located conveniently near to the elevator in the parking garage, but inconveniently in between two walls, leaving just enough room for a car to pull in, but not enough for the driver to actually open to door and get out. The woman, surnamed Tao, said that the only way she could actually leave her vehicle was through the sunroof.

Sun had purchased the spot last August and had not bothered to check it out until moving in recently. When she asked for a refund, the developer refused, claiming the tax returns were already filed so that was impossible and instead suggested that she sell the space to someone else.

However, relevant regulations do state that there should be a minimum of 60 centimeters of space around a parking spot. Tao has therefore decided to bring the matter to court.