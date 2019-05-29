Starting from June, the number of daily visitors to the Badaling section of the Great Wall will be limited to only 65,000 as a new online ticket booking system is implemented in hopes of easing congestions at China’s most famous tourist attraction.

The restored section of the Great Wall of China at Badaling, located about 80 kilometers northwest of Beijing, is the most visited section of the wall, tallying nearly 10 million visitors in 2018. Each national holiday, the wall is inevitably jammed-packed with tourists.

On the Badaling Great Wall website and through the site’s WeChat official account (八达岭长城) you can reserve a visit to the wall up to seven days in advance. Then, on the day of your visit, you can show your booking and identity card or passport to gain access.

After that, you are free to enjoy the wall with only a mere 64,999 other people!