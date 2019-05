Recently, heavy rains have fallen across southern China, leading to serious flooding in a number of areas.

In provinces like Guangdong, Jiangxi, Fujian, and Anhui, streets have been submerged as locals have been forced to forge across flooded intersections on their scooters on their way to work — or else take a boat.

Flooding has been particularly severe in Guangxi where at least seven people have died, local authorities said on Tuesday.