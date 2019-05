Marco is a master of a dying art—kneading the dough for bamboo noodles with a bamboo pole. If you walk by his family’s Kwan Kee Bamboo Noodle shop in Hong Kong, you might see him at work, bouncing up and down like a seesaw as he pounds the dough. It’s physically tiring, but Marco says the technique makes noodles that are chewier, springier and tastier. [Great Big Story]

