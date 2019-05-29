A heroic man in Xinjiang managed to save a 2-year-old boy who fell from a 5th-floor window last week, getting knocked unconscious for his trouble.

After parking his car on the side of a street, 28-year-old Tonik Turghanbek noticed that the toddler was about to plummet down to the ground from a window above. Surveillance video shows him reaching out his arms in an attempt to catch the child, however, the kid falls like a rock, hitting him in the chest and knocking him to the ground.

Both were taken to the hospital afterward. Turghanbek suffered some scratches to his head and arm while the infant emerged from the incident unscathed, his fall being cushioned by Turghanbek’s body.

The toddler’s family told reporters that they believe Turghanbek saved their child’s life and that he will be treated as a member of their family for the rest of their lives.