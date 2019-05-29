Earlier this month, workers at a factory in Zhejiang province received a surprise lunch guest in the form of an angry boar.

Footage from the factory canteen shows workers scrambling for safety and jumping up onto tables as the boar suddenly rushes into the room and chases after one employee before helping itself to some food scraps dropped on the floor.

According to The Paper, the boar had entered the factory through a backdoor in the kitchen. After leaving, it ran into a group of farmers, biting one as he attempted to fend the animal off with a hoe. Eventually, the boar was caught and killed by villagers.