After waiting for hours for his flight to take off at an airport in the Henan capital of Zhengzhou on Saturday night, one impatient traveler got fed up and insisted that one airline worker should kneel down in an apology for the delay.

The West Air flight from Zhengzhou to Shenzhen had been delayed for seven hours due to bad weather. Because of the unstable weather, the plane didn’t even have a scheduled departure time, leading to some anxious travelers whose tempers were not soothed by complimentary meals and blankets.

Eventually, the tense situation culminated with an angry man shouting at a worker, “You should kneel and apologize to us!”

The worker replied by stating that he was just doing his job and there was no need for any humiliation. To this, the man said that this was not about humiliation, but accountability. “You must represent your company and apologize to us!” he insisted.

While the worker agreed to apologize on behalf of the airline, the man insisted that he also kneel, arguing that kneeling shows sincerity. However, in the end, other passengers managed to defuse the situation, asking “what would an apology actually achieve?”

Video of that exchange has gone viral on Chinese social media with netizens calling for the traveler to be blacklisted from purchasing plane tickets in the future.