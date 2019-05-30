Maggie Cheung may be a movie star and fashion icon, but when it comes to underwear and footwear, she’s fine with keeping things simple.

In video footage recently published by Next Magazine, the 54-year-old actress is seen shopping at a street market in Hong Kong. First, she pays a visit to a shoe stall and snaps up three pairs. A reporter later confirmed that prices at the shop range from $19 HKD ($2.40 USD) to $50 HKD ($6.30 USD).

Next, Cheung stopped by an underwear shop and started checking out the bras. The opportunistic owner later told the reporter that Cheung, as well as other television and movie stars, are regular customers at her shop and that Cheung would often leave with six bras each visit. The bras are priced at around $34 HKD ($4.33 USD).

A former Miss Hong Kong runner-up, Cheung went on to achieve fame by acting in classic Hong Kong films like As Tears Go By, Comrades: Almost a Love Story, and In the Mood for Love. She retired from acting in 2006. Estimates of her net worth vary, but it’s believed to be at least $80 million with Cheung owning some very pricey property in Hong Kong.

It appears that the city breeds some very frugal mega-stars. Despite a fortune of $712 million, Chow Yun-fat is said to live on just $100 a month while taking public transportation, rocking a simple wardrobe, and sticking with his old flip phone.