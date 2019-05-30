The heat that has been clamping down on the city hardly ever elicits cravings of hot pot or mountains of creamy pasta. We just want to eat cool watermelon laying down on the sofa in front of an air conditioner.

That is one good thing that comes out from swimming in your own sweat for days on end- cravings for lighter, healthy food, and downing endless glasses of water. But who has time for cooking? Let Kate and Kimi fix you up with regular, fresh, and healthy summer dishes every day!

Not only will their food leave you feeling light, refreshed, and energized, they are also delicious. A great starting point to reset your body and get it on the right track is Lizzy’s All Natural cleanse set. A set of fresh juices and smoothies will keep you hydrated and nourished while flushing down the toxins.

Craving a hint of an island holiday? Opt-in for coconut, pineapple and banana smoothie with cashews and kale. More of an afternoon-by-the-lake sorta person? Avocado smoothie with mango and forest berries it is!

Smoothies are just a small bit of the menu made for feeling and looking beautiful. Or straight on hot. The Middle East invented millennial perfected hummus, grilled salmon, and even lasagnas or curries are within a tap on your phone.

But what about desserts? Yes! Not those that will send you on a sugar crash a few hours later, resulting in a vicious circle of chocolate-snacking. Think protein loaded beetroot brownie energy bites or granola bars packed with nuts and seeds that will keep you satisfied for days.

They have gone all in and made a unique line of vegan cheese, butter, and other items tailored for hungry urbanites with special diets. Gluten-free pastries, snacks and full meals are also available.

Tried it and enjoyed? Well, don’t stay quiet! Kate & Kimi is running a referral program, where you get 50 RMB voucher after a person you referred places their first order. Eat fresh, eat well, and, most importantly, look fabulous.

