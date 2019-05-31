Earlier this month, one woman in Suzhou accidentally paid a small fortune for a few steamed buns from a shop in Suzhou.

While the value of the baozi was not more than a couple of kuai. The customer mistakenly shelled out 11,222 yuan ($1600) for her breakfast through WeChat Pay. The large transaction wasn’t noticed until that night when the shop owner checked the receipts.

The owner waited the next day, sure that the customer would return. However, when she failed to show up, he went to the police.

It turns out that the woman had accidentally typed in her (extremely hard to figure out) password for the amount that she wanted to pay. The money has since been returned to her account.

The woman is far from the first to accidentally pay exorbitant amounts of money for some steamed buns. Last year, a man in Henan province spent more than 147,000 yuan ($23,000) on two baozai after also accidentally keying in his password.