A fire broke out on Thursday at a temple in the Ancient City of Pingyao, doing significant damage to the historical structure.

Located in Shanxi province, Pingyao Ancient City is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with extremely well-preserved architecture that dates back to the 14th century, the time of the Ming dynasty.

The temple that caught fire is the city’s Wu Temple (武庙), one dedicated to China’s military gods. Footage has gone viral on Chinese social media showing fire and smoke billowing up from the temple as the ceiling collapses.

According to the official website of the Pingyao county government, the fire destroyed much of the temple apart from the theater and main hall. The director of the Pingyao County Cultural Tourism Bureau has reassured the public that the temple’s cultural relics are safe.

It’s not actually known when the Wu Temple was first built, however, it saw significant reconstruction during the reign of the Qianlong Emperor (1735-1796) and during later Qing emperors. It was actually under renovation again when the fire broke out. The project began last May with more than 44 million yuan ($6 million) allocated to the task. The temple was set to be reopened in July 2020.

On Chinese social media, many netizens have compared the fire to the one that seriously damaged the Notre Dame in Paris in April, noting that following that incident the National Cultural Heritage Administration released a notice ordering sites to strengthen fire protection measures to ensure the safety of cultural relics.

“I hope that French netizens will also feel sad for us,” wrote one Weibo user.