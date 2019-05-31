NYU Shanghai has officially broken ground on a new 114,000-square-meter campus on the southern edge of Pudong’s Qiantan subdistrict.

This will become NYU Shanghai’s new home. The university was jointly established in 2012 by New York University and East China Normal University of Shanghai, the first such collaboration of its kind. Its current campus is essentially just a single 15-story building on Pudong’s Century Ave where 1,300 students go to classes.

Meanwhile, this new Qiantan campus will be able to accommodate 4,000 students and will have roughly twice the amount of classroom space, along with a 5,000-square-meter library, 7,000-square-meters of lab and research space, and a new athletic area.

It’s projected to be completed in 2022.