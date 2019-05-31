A Hunan car company has got itself in a bit of trouble recently after using China’s national flag to promote itself.

Photos hit the Chinese internet this week showing children and men in suits holding up the yellow-starred flag emblazoned with the words: “Strong youth, strong country. Smart youth, smart country.” At the bottom, the name Nezha Cars is listed.

After the images went viral, Nezha responded that the whole thing was just a big misunderstanding and that their motives were pure. The company explained that the flag had been used for a charity event to help local kids living in poverty.

“We asked them to print the words on a red flag, but they misunderstood and printed them on the national flag,” Nezha said, pointing the blame at the advertising agency it had contracted.

However, netizens on Weibo aren’t terribly convinced by this explanation. “How could you not realize that there had been a mistake when you were holding it for pictures?” wondered one. “Nezha is just shirking its responsibility on a poor ad agency,” commented another.