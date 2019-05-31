What do speed dating and blood donation have in common? It’s all about love and giving! Also, they are both slightly terrifying. Thus, better done together! Jiahui International Hospital is throwing a speed dating event like never before- meet new charming strangers and donate blood all in one day. At the very least, you will be sure your date is a charitable person.

Jiahui International Hospital is the first foreign-funded healthcare ecosystem in China with over 25% of physicians from abroad. It boasts high medical standards, warm service, and spacious, clean environment, that will not feel suffocating and ghostly as per usual hospitals. (We’ve been there ourselves and were honestly pretty impressed.)

To mark World Blood Donor Day, which falls in June, they’re inviting you for a day of education, fun, conversations, and charitable deeds. Doesn’t seem like something you would do in a hospital? Well, Shanghai is just full of surprises!

Head to Jiahui to learn more about the importance of blood donation, meet new faces, and mingle around! If you get inspired to donate, it only takes 30 minutes to be a hero and give blood, that will help someone who is suffering from life-threatening conditions or needs support through complex medical and surgical procedures.

Your donation can help save pregnant women, cancer patients, malnourished children, and trauma patients and only one contribution is enough to save three lives!

You also get when giving, so expect improved blood flow, more than 500 (worth about three glasses of wine!) calories burned, and reduced stress.

Besides the noble deed of donation, you’ll also get to meet new friends and enjoy a few drinks, so look around you for charming strangers to make eye contact with and chat up later on. What can be more romantic than donating together? Better yet if you both have the same blood type.

WHEN

June 12

2-4pm

WHERE

Jiahui International Hospital, 689 Guiping Road, Shanghai

SIGN UP