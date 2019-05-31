While it may seem like China’s last national holiday just ended, another one is now nearly upon us as more than 100 million Chinese are expected to travel across the country and abroad during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The holiday, which is really just an extended weekend from July 7th to 9th, will see mainland travelers heading to over 92 countries and regions around the world, according to data from Ctrip, China’s biggest online travel agency.

Japan and Thailand will be the top two destinations for outbound tourists. Meanwhile, domestic group tours are expected to favor Guilin, Beijing, and, curiously enough, Urumqi, while individuals travelers favorite destinations inside China will be Sanya, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.