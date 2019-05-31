As a 56-year-old man was taking upskirt photos of a woman on a Chengdu subway train, he was unaware that he was also being recorded.

The pervert was caught in the act by another passenger sitting opposite him with a smartphone camera. The footage shows the man discreetly holding his phone by his knee while pointing up one woman’s skirt. As she sits down beside him, the man leans back and tries to act casual.

After an investigation, Chengdu police announced on Weibo on Tuesday that the man, surnamed Chang, has been sentenced to seven days in detention and fined 500 yuan ($72). The following day, he was sacked from his job at an investing company.

However, Weibo users still believe that Chang deserves a harsher punishment. “His face should not be mosaicked in the video. He needs to be recognized so that we can punch him,” reads one comment.