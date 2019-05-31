Get ready for the 2019 edition of the Mansion Pool Party! Held in the large outdoor pool/terrace of Hella’s House, a 5-floor Greek Mansion located in the heart of Shanghai (serious mansion-vibes). This is a party not to be missed, with outdoor Souvlaki BBQ by Greek Chef Makes and a Poolside bar serving ice-cold drinks all day long.

Entry ticket includes 3 greek food items and one welcome drink. VIP tables located in the prime party area are big enough for 8 people and come with three bottles of iced sparkling wine and bottled water, priced at 3800¥ and will include 3 greek food times and welcome drink per person on the table.

***No outside alcohol or food is allowed on the premises. You will be checked at the door.

***When walking in the mansion interior guest must wear some type of shoes and a towel. Guest will not be allowed inside dripping wet.

***There is a changing room in the outdoor area. Bathrooms are inside.

***Guest are responsible for their own safety. By purchasing this ticket you agree to these terms.

准备好迎接2019年的第一露台泳池派对！即将在Hella House举行。Hella House 位于上海市中心，是一座新装修的五层楼希腊风豪宅。入场费用已包括三道希腊小菜和一杯酒。场地设有一个泳池吧，可提供希腊烤串和饮料酒水。VIP桌位于派对的最佳中心，可坐八位，RMB3,800包括了三支冰凉的气泡红酒与瓶装水。这间豪宅就是一个希腊文化汇集地，目的就是为了增进中国与希腊之间的商务和文化交流。豪宅内充满了经典的希腊圆柱，希腊艺术品，还摆放了基克拉迪时期的各个诗人和哲学家们的大理石雕像。

该活动只支持提前购票。

穿衣要求：夏日优雅，比基尼，沙滩裤或者带有蓝白色的衣服。

*禁止自行携带食物和酒水，门口做检查

*从户外泳池进入希式豪宅务必穿上拖鞋/鞋子，严禁湿脚入内

*更衣室在户外泳池旁，洗手间在希式豪宅里

*自行负责其安全，购买此票代表同意以上要求

WHAT

Mansion Pool Party

WHEN

6/8, 12-7pm

WHERE

735 Yuyuan Lu

愚园路735号

HOW MUCH

¥290

Before Jun 3rd

¥350

Jun 4th to 8th

¥3800

VIP table for 8

GET TICKETS ▼