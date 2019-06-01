While everyone talks about China’s cashless payment revolution, it appears that some still prefer to stick to the old ways, no matter the inconvenience that it causes.

On Wednesday, a man in Jinan province hauled 20 giant water bottles filled with coins into a real estate sales office in order to make a downpayment on his flat. The property company was then forced to mobilize 26 staff members to count up all the change. It took them four hours.

Eventually, they decided it would be easiest to divide up the coins and then weigh them rather than counting them all, eventually, they arrived at a grand total of 150,800 yuan ($21,800).

It turns out that the customer had come into this fortune as a street vendor selling fish, tofu, and bean sprouts. The 20 buckets of coins were his savings of a decade.

Earlier this month, a woman in Hebei province smashed open her figurative piggy bank to pay 130,000 yuan ($18,800) on a new Volkswagen Passat.