Beijing opened its first bicycle-only expressway on Friday, stretching 6.5 kilometers from the capital’s northern suburbs to its northwestern suburbs.

Running from Huilongguan in Changping district to Shangdi in Haidan district, there are eight entrances and exits along the bikeway which has a speed limit of 15 kph. As the name implies, the lanes are open only to those on bicycles, not scooters, electric bicycles, motorcycles, or other vehicles. Pedestrians are also prohibited from entering.

The bikeway is expected to cut down the commute between the two areas from 40 minutes to 26. It will also ease traffic pressure while promoting more “green travel” in the city.

At each entrance, there is a wealth of bicycle parking spaces available.

Back in 2017, the “world’s longest cycling skyway” opened in the Fujian city of Xiamen. Meanwhile, in Shanghai, we wait and wonder why Shanghai doesn’t have one of these yet.

[Images vis ChinaNews]