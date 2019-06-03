The Chinese internet is sending out its congratulations to world-renowned pianist Lang Lang who got married over the weekend in Paris to a 24-year-old German-Korean pianist named Gina Alice Redlinger.

“I found my Alice. She is Gina Alice,” Lang Lang wrote on his Weibo account on Sunday while sharing out a series of wedding photos. That post has now been liked nearly 1 million times.

The couple tied the knot at a hotel in Paris before throwing a lavish wedding banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Sunday. At the ceremony, the bride spoke her vows in Mandarin. “I will love you till the end of my life,” replied Lang Lang.

Afterward, the newlyweds serenaded guests with a piano duet. Also in attendance were Jay Chou and wife Hannah Quinlivan. Lang Lang and Chou also performed a duet together.

For those who didn’t get the chance to attend, here’s some photos from the banquet at Versailles:

Gina Alice Redlinger was born in Wiesbaden, Germany. She started learning the piano when she was four years old and gave her first solo performance in public at age eight. After graduating from Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg, one of the most prestigious music academies in Germany, she has gone on to produce three original pieces and perform all around the world, including in China.

She met Lang Lang a few years ago in Berlin.