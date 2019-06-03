While online shopping is extremely convenient, it does have its downsides as one mother from Illinois recently discovered after ordering a T-shirt from a Chinese seller for her 3-year-old daughter.

That young mother, Kelsey Dawn Williamson, had wanted a cute tee for her daughter, Salem, printed with the classic image of children’s book characters Frog and Toad riding a bicycle together. While the image was there, so too were three additional words printed underneath: “FUCK THE POLICE.”

As you might expect, this sentence was not present on the original product photo on AliExpress. Afterward, Williamson couldn’t help but dress her daughter in the shirt for a picture, declaring “I fucking love China.” The pic soon went viral, causing Williamson to edit the post to respond to critics on Facebook, noting that Salem cannot read and is seeing specialists about her weight.

“JUST LAUGH AT THE FUNNY SHIRT,” she writes.

News of the shirt has reached the other side of the Pacific where it was called a “photo processing blunder” by the seller. “My employees didn’t understand that line and failed to take it out,” Huang Sen, the co-owner of a T-shirt company in Fujian province, told Inkstone without actually explaining how the line had appeared in the first place.

“Is what it says radical, negative or anti-government?” he asked the reporter.

Huang added that while he had previously only sold a few of the shirts, after Williamson posted her photo, he had received more than 100 orders.