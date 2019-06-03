Evidently, sorry was just not good enough for the organizing committee of the Panda Cup who have forced a South Korean youth football team to return the trophy following their “insulting” celebration.

The Panda Cup is an annual youth football tournament in the city of Chengdu. Last Wednesday, the under-18 Korean team emerged victorious at the event, defeating China 3-0 in the final game. After the win, one of the Korean footballers was photographed putting his foot up on the trophy with a wide grin.

While the pose may seem rather innocuous to some, it apparently deeply offended many in China, becoming one of the top trending topics on Weibo last week. The Korean team responded to the uproar with a press conference at their hotel where they apologized profusely to “all the people in China,” even executing a series of conciliatory bows to the cameras.

However, even after all the bowing, the organizing committee of the Panda Cup still decided to revoke the championship trophy, declaring that it “does not welcome players without sportsmanship to the tournament.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese side are evidently committed to taking back the trophy next year and treating it right. One of the Chinese team members has reportedly set the offending photo of the Korean footballer as his smartphone’s wallpaper and publicly vowed that “we will win our dignity.”