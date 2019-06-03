Expat networking club Expat Services has a special event comign up this Wednesday, June 5 taking place at the Sky Dome Bar, a bar with a 360° view of the Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World.

There’s also a lucky draw with more than ¥16000 worth of gifts waiting to be won. Everyone has a high chance to win since there are 32 prizes.

Every entrance ticket comes with one drink, a participation to the Lucky Draw and a ¥25 Baopals voucher. To increase your chances of winning, simply buy more lucky draw tickets at the door at ¥30 each.

The 20 first guests who buy a Lucky Draw ticket at the door will receive a notebook from Move2China.

Dress code: Elegant

LUCKY DRAW

AFit has been offering safe,

effective and professional training to the residents of Shanghai. If you are tired of “hitting the gym”, starving through diets and still not getting the results you deserve,

AFIT might be right for you.

Value of the gift – 5x 1176 CNY

Baopals is Taobao made easy,

with all 1 billion products available in English

and delivered to your door.

Value of the gift – 100 x 25 CNY

Saint Roch wine is a Chinese company

specialized in imported red wine coming from France, Chile and Australia. The company has been established around a decade ago and is mainly selling on the Chinese market.

Value of the gift – 10 x 188 CNY

ButAirFly is a growing startup,

developing a new style of outdoor furniture. They have invented the highest technology of the inflatable product, which can hold a weight of 200kg, but keep the advantage of the inflatable as the seat and table could collapse to 4cm after use.

It makes the product convenient for transportation and easy to store anywhere.

Value of the gift – 1685 CNY

Dionne Wines is a restaurant

located in Xuhui District. A cozy, nostalgic and unpretentious place where you will have the opportunity

to taste a wide selection of good wines and delicious cuisine for a reasonable price.

Value of the gift – 12x 88 CNY

Mandarin Spring is the first institute in China

dedicating in spreading Chinese language and culture to the world. Our Chinese language and culture learning program has benefited more than 2500 Chinese learners each year from more than 78 countries. Apart from language and culture experience, we also provide our service from job opportunity, accommodation, visa, and more that are needed for our learners.

Value of the gift – 1000 CNY

Move2China, founded in 2008,

has now over 10 years of experience placing English speakers in high-quality apartments throughout Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, and other cities are opening.

Value of the gift – 20x 50 CNY

Culture Shock Tours is the best way to discover Shanghai like a local, off the beaten path, with a Multi-theme bike ride or an Expert Walking Tour!

Value of the gift – 500 CNY

VCoffee is Shanghai’s Original Coffee Roaster

that provides not only fresh and high-quality coffee but fantastic service.

Value of the gift – 400 CNY

Esthète Paris is a French beauty studio

located in Xintiandi, specialized in safe cosmetic tattoo, natural microblading and customized brow shaping.

Value of the gift – 350 CNY

WHAT

ExS Event – VIP Lucky Draw

7:30-9:30pm, Registration & Networking

9:30-10pm, Lucky Draw

WHEN

Wednesday

6/5, 7:30-11pm

WHERE

Sky Dome Bar

Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World

47 floor

88 West Nanjing Road

Exit 11, People Square Station, line 1,2,8

HOW MUCH

Prepaid ticket: 98

At the door: 120

GET TICKETS ▼