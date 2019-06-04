A Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur made the winning bid in an annual charity auction to have lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett, paying $4.57 million for the privilege.

“I officially announce I’ve won the record-setting 20th-anniversary charity lunch hosted by Warren Buffett. I’ll also invite #blockchain industry leaders to meet with a titan of investment. I hope this benefits everyone,” wrote Justin Sun, the 28-year-old founder of the cryptocurrency Tronix, on Twitter on Monday.

I officially announce I’ve won the record-setting 20th-anniversary charity lunch hosted by @WarrenBuffett. I’ll also invite #blockchain industry leaders to meet with a titan of investment. I hope this benefits everyone. #TRON #TRX #BTT #BitTorrent pic.twitter.com/EMZ4TMhgpR — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) June 3, 2019

Tronix, also known as Tron or TRX token, was launched in 2017 by Sun. It’s now valued at $2.56 billion and is the 10th largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bloomberg reports.

Sun will be able to invite seven other people to have lunch with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City. While Buffett has said that he is looking forward to the meal, things might get a tad awkward as the renowned investor has been a frequent critic of cryptocurrencies in the past.

Last year, the Oracle of Omaha called Bitcoin “probably rat poison squared” and predicted with near certainty that cryptocurrencies will “come to a bad ending.”